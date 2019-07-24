Brown (ankle) will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Brown is rehabbing from an ankle injury sustained during the 2018 regular-season finale versus Denver. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed. Brown racked up a career-high 97 tackles across 15 games in 2018, in addition to one sack, five defended passes and one forced fumble.