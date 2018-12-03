Brown tallied 11 tackles (six solo) in the 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Brown has been incredibly productive since Denzel Perryman (knee/hamstring) went on IR in Week 10, accumulating double-digit tackle numbers in three of the past five games. As a result, the third-year linebacker appears poised to blow away his career-high in tackles (79) and may force the Chargers to seriously consider starting Brown at inside linebacker to begin next season's campaign.