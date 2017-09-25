Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles again
Brown picked up 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Another game, another day in which Brown led the Chargers in tackles. The second-year linebacker has been one of the team's breakout stars and has been a major boon for IDP owners who took the risk in acquiring the diminutive 23-year-old.
