Brown recorded 11 tackles across 61 defensive snaps in Sundays' win over the Raiders.

Brown now has 45 tackles through eight games this season to go along with a sack and a forced fumble. He should continue to see increased reps now that Denzel Perryman (knee) has been ruled out for the season. If the high tackle counts continue, Brown could warrant himself an IDP option.

