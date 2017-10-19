Brown (ankle) wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Brown has been nursing this injury for over two weeks now, but it looks as if he may be fully recovered. He's been limited in the Chargers' past two games, and it is yet to be seen whether he'll have a full workload Sunday against the Broncos.

