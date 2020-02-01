Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Likely set to find new home
Brown posted just 10 tackles (eight solo) in 13 games during the 2019 season.
It's not clear why Brown fell so far down the Chargers' depth chart, but after three straight seasons playing 500 or more defensive snaps it was stunning to see the fourth-year linebacker a healthy inactive for the latter part of 2019. The 25-year-old should make for an intriguing case study on a new team, as Brown is not expected to return to the Chargers after playing out his rookie deal.
