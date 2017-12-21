Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Limited participant Wednesday
Brown was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday with an abdomen injury.
Brown tied for the team lead with eight tackles in Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and played 33 of 66 defensive snaps, also a team high among linebackers. The 23-year-old will have interesting IDP appeal this week with Denzel Perryman (hamstring) ruled out, assuming Brown able to avoid setback.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Registers eight tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Left off injury report•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Just three tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Only picks up five tackles•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...