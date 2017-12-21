Brown was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday with an abdomen injury.

Brown tied for the team lead with eight tackles in Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and played 33 of 66 defensive snaps, also a team high among linebackers. The 23-year-old will have interesting IDP appeal this week with Denzel Perryman (hamstring) ruled out, assuming Brown able to avoid setback.

