Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Listed as starter on unofficial opening depth chart
Brown is listed as the starting outside linebacker on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Following a disappointing 2017 season in which the linebacker tallied just 79 tackles despite playing in all 16 games, there was some concern that Brown could be passed over on the depth chart. At least for the moment the 24-year-old appears to have a grasp on the No. 1 job opposite Kyle Emanuel, but it's worth noting rookies Kyzir White and Uchenna Nwosu have impressed thus far through training camp. The former in particularly has drawn the attention of both defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and head coach Anthony Lynn, with each coach complimenting White's speed and lateral quickness. Even if Brown manages to claim a starting role its unlikely he'll see enough time on the field to be a productive player for IDP owners as Bradley's defensive system has fixated on a third safety in lieu of a traditional 3-4 look.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: In contention for starting role•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Struggles to repeat production in second year•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Full participant Thursday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Registers eight tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Left off injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...