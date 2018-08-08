Brown is listed as the starting outside linebacker on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Following a disappointing 2017 season in which the linebacker tallied just 79 tackles despite playing in all 16 games, there was some concern that Brown could be passed over on the depth chart. At least for the moment the 24-year-old appears to have a grasp on the No. 1 job opposite Kyle Emanuel, but it's worth noting rookies Kyzir White and Uchenna Nwosu have impressed thus far through training camp. The former in particularly has drawn the attention of both defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and head coach Anthony Lynn, with each coach complimenting White's speed and lateral quickness. Even if Brown manages to claim a starting role its unlikely he'll see enough time on the field to be a productive player for IDP owners as Bradley's defensive system has fixated on a third safety in lieu of a traditional 3-4 look.