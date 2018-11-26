Brown record seven tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Brown has filled in nicely for Denzel Perryman (knee/hamstring), tallying 26 tackles in the three weeks he's taken over as the starter. The third-year linebacker should be poised for another big outing when the Chargers travel to take on the Steelers next week.

