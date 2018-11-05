Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Nabs 11 tackles
Brown recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks.
Brown put together his best performance of the season, easily breezing by Denzel Perryman's four tackles to lead the linebacking group. Brown has played over 40 defensive snaps just once this season, so this game should just serve a reminder of his potential, particularly if Perryman were to miss any time.
