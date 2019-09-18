Play

Brown (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

With a full practice under his belt, Brown will be ready to make his 2019 debut. It's unclear how Brown will fit in on defense, as Thomas Davis has played every snap so far, while Kyzir White punched in at 89 percent while Uchenna Nwosu has filled in sparingly. It's likely that Brown takes a similar role to Nwosu since Davis and White have looked solid thus far.

