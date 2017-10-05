Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Not practicing Wednesday
Brown (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
What was previously seen as a foot injury has been changed to an ankle injury, but he's still expected to play Sunday against the Giants. Brown currently leads the NFL with 41 tackles, and his return would help the Chargers pick up their first win.
