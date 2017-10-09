Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Only picks up five tackles
Brown finished Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants with five tackles.
For the second straight week, Brown failed to record more than five tackles in a contest, having recorded double digit numbers in the three games prior. He'll look to turn things around against the Raiders next Sunday.
