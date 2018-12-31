Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Out for rest of season
Brown (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Brown sustained an undisclosed ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Broncos, the severity of which will keep him sidelined throughout the upcoming postseason. Hayes Pullard is expected to draw the start at left outside linebacker in Brown's absence.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Downgraded to out•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Modest seven tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Eight tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...