Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Practices in limited fashion
Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Brown nursed this ankle injury through all the practices ahead of the Week 5 matchup, and he was still able to play. Therefore, he is likely being held back for cautionary reasons, and he should be ready to play Sunday, barring any setbacks.
