Brown (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Brown didn't practice all week up until Friday, and the fact that he was just a limited participant to close out the week certainly leaves some serious doubt surrounding the linebacker's status. The NFL's leading tackler should be seen as a game-time decision heading into Sunday's contest.

