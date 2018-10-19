Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Questionable for Week 7
Brown (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
Brown was inactive for last Sunday's win over Cleveland and was a limited participant in practice this week. The 24-year-old was unable to practice last week so he is trending in the right direction. Kyzir White (knee) is again ruled out, leaving Uchenna Nwosu to fill in at outside linebacker should Brown be unable to suit up against the Titans.
