Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Registers another double-digit tackle performance
Brown registered 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Brown leads the league in tackles through the first two weeks of the NFL season and is flourishing in his second season in the league. While he likely won't be able to keep up this pace the entire season, he's primed for another lucrative fantasy matchup against the Chiefs next week.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Piles up 14 tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Finishes Saturday's game with five tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Promising start to career•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Picks up six tackles in return•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Cleared to play in Week 14•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...