Brown registered 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Brown leads the league in tackles through the first two weeks of the NFL season and is flourishing in his second season in the league. While he likely won't be able to keep up this pace the entire season, he's primed for another lucrative fantasy matchup against the Chiefs next week.

