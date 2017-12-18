Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Registers eight tackles
Brown recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.
After three straight weeks in which Brown played more snaps on special teams than on defense, the second-year linebacker exploded onto the scene to tie with safety Adrian Phillips for the game high in tackles. If starting inside linebacker Denzel Perryman, who left Saturday's game with a strained tendon in his hamstring, were to miss additional time, Brown would instantly become an intriguing IDP option.
