Brown recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.

After three straight weeks in which Brown played more snaps on special teams than on defense, the second-year linebacker exploded onto the scene to tie with safety Adrian Phillips for the game high in tackles. If starting inside linebacker Denzel Perryman, who left Saturday's game with a strained tendon in his hamstring, were to miss additional time, Brown would instantly become an intriguing IDP option.