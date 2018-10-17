Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Returns to practice
Brown (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Brown returned to practice for the first time since injuring his groin in Week 5. The Akron product was listed as doubtful going into the Chargers' Week 6 matchup, but he ultimately didn't play. Compared to Brown's absences from practice last week, Wednesday's limited participation is a trend in the right direction.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Won't play Week 6•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Amasses solid statistical day•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Listed as starter on unofficial opening depth chart•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: In contention for starting role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...