Brown was placed on injured reserve Monday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

This is no surprise considering Brown has already been ruled out for the postseason due to an ankle injury he picked up in the regular-season finale against Denver. It's not clear when the linebacker is expected to be healthy again, or if he'll be limited when OTAs come around in late April. In any case, the ascending talent is under contract with Los Angeles for one more season after cranking out a career-high 97 tackles over 15 games in 2018.