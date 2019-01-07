Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Sent to IR
Brown was placed on injured reserve Monday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
This is no surprise considering Brown has already been ruled out for the postseason due to an ankle injury he picked up in the regular-season finale against Denver. It's not clear when the linebacker is expected to be healthy again, or if he'll be limited when OTAs come around in late April. In any case, the ascending talent is under contract with Los Angeles for one more season after cranking out a career-high 97 tackles over 15 games in 2018.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Out for rest of season•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Downgraded to out•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Modest seven tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Eight tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....