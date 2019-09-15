Brown (ankle) was officially listed as inactive for Sunday's showdown in Detroit.

Brown was unable to suit up in Week 1 due to the injury, and will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 debut. His absence likely won't impact the defense too much, considering he's used in more of a depth role on defense and special teams.

