Brown could be on the roster bubble for the 2018 season following a disappointing 2017 campaign, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams couched his commentary by saying the Chargers need to figure out a way to "take advantage of Brown's unique skill set," so it seems likely the 23-year-old linebacker will be around for at least another season. In any case, it's a surprise that Brown's return to the Chargers next season isn't considered a foregone conclusion, given that he's only one year removed from a scintillating rookie campaign in which he recorded 79 tackles and 3.5 sacks in just 12 games. However, Brown failed to adapt to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system in 2017, eventually falling behind Denzel Perryman, Korey Toomer and Nick Dzubnar in the pecking order at inside linebacker. While Brown still registered 79 tackles this season, at least a third of that figure came in the first three weeks with Perryman sidelined due to an ankle injury. Brown will have to impress coaches in the offseason if he has any hopes of earning back a starting role in 2018.