Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Tacks on five tackles
Brown tallied five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.
It was a disappointing day overall for the Chargers defense, as the front seven was routinely gashed by the Eagles en route to 214 rushing yards across 42 carries. Given the over-reliance on the rushing attack, it was a bit surprising to see Brown finish Sunday with so few tackles, but given the second-year linebacker is still leading the league in the category, IDP owners could just chalk it up to a bad afternoon.
