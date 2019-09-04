Brown (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Brown seems to be still feeling the effects of an ankle injury he suffered in the 2018 regular-season finale. He was originally slated to return for Week 3 of the preseason, but this news suggests he's still not ready. Expect the team to update Brown's status throughout the week, but if he can't go Sunday, Kyzir White stands to benefit with an increase in snaps.

