Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Won't play Week 6
Brown (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Brown failed to take the practice field this week, so it's no surprise to see him on the inactive list for the Chargers. With fellow outside linebacker Kyzir White (knee) also not suiting up for the contest, Uchenna Nwosu is likely next in line to see an increase in snaps on defense.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Amasses solid statistical day•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Listed as starter on unofficial opening depth chart•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: In contention for starting role•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Struggles to repeat production in second year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...