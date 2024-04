Johnson has signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson -- who began his college career with Georgia from 2019 to 2021 -- then spent two seasons with East Carolina, recording 45 catches for 466 yards and two TDs in 12 games in 2023. In his first year as a pro, the 6-2 wideout will look to secure a depth pass-catching role or practice squad slot.