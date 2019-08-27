Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Active in preseason contest
Watkins (knee) did not record a tackle in Saturday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Watkins missed a handful of practices during training camp with a knee injury, but the team has essentially allowed for the veteran safety to have routine maintenance-related time off. The 25-year-old is expected to be a major part of the team's secondary following the injury to Derwin James, who will be out for an extended time after undergoing surgery to his foot last week. Adrian Phillips, who slots in as the starting strong safety thanks to James' injury, likely will be the more valuable IDP option considering his expected near-the-line-of-scrimmage role, but Watkins could find his way onto the field often alongside fellow free safety Rayshawn Jenkins if Nasir Adderley (hamstring) winds up missing regular-season action.
