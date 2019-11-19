Play

Watkins finished Monday's 24-17 loss to Kansas City with 11 tackles.

Watkins' stat line against the Chiefs included 11 tackles, but nothing else. The 27-year-old remains without a sack or interception in 2019, but Watkins continues to see his role increase with the Chargers as the weeks go by. On Monday, Watkins played 65 snaps on defense, a season-high.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories