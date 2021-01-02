site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Inks deal with active roster
RotoWire Staff
Jan 2, 2021
Chargers signed Watkins to the active roster Friday.
With Jahleel Addae (calf) and Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Watkins will add depth at safety and may handle a decent workload. Watkins has played two games for the Chargers this year, logging 87 snaps on defense and six solo tackles.
