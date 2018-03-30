Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Lands deal with Chargers
Watkins signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Watkins was used sparingly by the Eagles last season, finishing with 17 tackles as a reserve secondary player. The 25-year-old is expected to provide depth at the safety spot for the Chargers.
