Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Latches on for another year
Watkins (knee) signed a one-year contract extension with the Chargers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Watkins tore his ACL during the preseason and missed the entire campaign. The Chargers will retain the 26-year-old and likely test him out in a special-teams role since their secondary is strong already. It's yet to be determined whether Watkins will be ready for the offseason program.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Set for MRI on Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Injures knee, questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Lands deal with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Won't be tendered contract•
-
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Finishes with 17 tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...