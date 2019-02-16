Watkins (knee) signed a one-year contract extension with the Chargers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watkins tore his ACL during the preseason and missed the entire campaign. The Chargers will retain the 26-year-old and likely test him out in a special-teams role since their secondary is strong already. It's yet to be determined whether Watkins will be ready for the offseason program.

