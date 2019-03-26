Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Possible starting free safety
Watkins (knee) is in contention for the starting free safety job, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Watkins suffered a torn ACL during the 2018 preseason, but he's expected to be back to full health for the start of the team's offseason program. Rayshawn Jenkins likely has a leg up on the starting spot if only because he was able to play last season, but Watkins was pushing Jahleel Addae, who has since been released, for more playing time before suffering the untimely injury.
