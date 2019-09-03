Watkins signed a contract with the Chargers on Monday, MyNewsLa.com reports.

It was initially a bit of a surprise when Los Angeles cut Watkins, considering the placement of standout strong safety Derwin James (foot) on injured reserve. Now back with the team, the 27-year-old is expected to help shoulder the load in place of the injured James, who underwent successful surgery Aug. 22 and will be eligible to return to game action in Week 9.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week