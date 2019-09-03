Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Re-ups with Chargers
Watkins signed a contract with the Chargers on Monday, MyNewsLa.com reports.
It was initially a bit of a surprise when Los Angeles cut Watkins, considering the placement of standout strong safety Derwin James (foot) on injured reserve. Now back with the team, the 27-year-old is expected to help shoulder the load in place of the injured James, who underwent successful surgery Aug. 22 and will be eligible to return to game action in Week 9.
