Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Set for MRI on Sunday
Watkins (knee) is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, Jack Wang of The Press-Enterprise reports.
Watkins is battling for snaps with the Chargers, but he'll likely settle for a special teams role if he makes the 53-man roster. A serious injury would derail those plans altogether, though. The results of his evaluation should be available in the next day or two.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Injures knee, questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Lands deal with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Won't be tendered contract•
-
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Finishes with 17 tackles•
-
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...