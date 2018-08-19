Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Set for MRI Sunday
Watkins (knee) is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, Jack Wang of The Press-Enterprise reports.
Watkins is battling for snaps with the Chargers, but he'll likely settle for a special teams role if he makes the 53-man roster. A serious injury would derail those plans altogether, though. The results of his evaluation should be available in the next day or two.
More News
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Injures knee, questionable to return•
Chargers' Jaylen Watkins: Lands deal with Chargers•
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Won't be tendered contract•
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Finishes with 17 tackles•
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Absent from injury report•
Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Inactive Thursday•
