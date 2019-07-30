Watkins (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It sounds as if the veteran safety was simply getting a routine day off, but it's worth reiterating Watkins is embroiled in a heated battle for the starting free safety spot along with Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins. It's entirely possible all three could see their fair share of snaps considering the Chargers propensity to utilize their secondary in many different facets, but situated alongside emerging second-year star Derwin James, the winner of the battle figures to be a potential sleeper candidate in deeper IDP formats.

