Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Completely healthy entering training camp
Cumberland is officially healthy and has been one of the early standouts during training camp, Rickey Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Cumberland missed all of last year after tearing his Achilles in the preseason, so it's good to hear the veteran has assimilated back into the fold nicely. However, he's unlikely to see all that much time on the field, as he's blocked by future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates and standout second-year tight end Hunter Henry on the depth chart.
More News
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Officially signs with Chargers•
-
Jeff Cumberland: Expected to stay with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Out for season•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Leaves Friday with serious leg injury•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Signs with Chargers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...