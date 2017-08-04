Cumberland is officially healthy and has been one of the early standouts during training camp, Rickey Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Cumberland missed all of last year after tearing his Achilles in the preseason, so it's good to hear the veteran has assimilated back into the fold nicely. However, he's unlikely to see all that much time on the field, as he's blocked by future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates and standout second-year tight end Hunter Henry on the depth chart.