Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Not suiting up Sunday
Cumberland (leg) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Cumberland missed Friday's practice due to leg soreness and it appears that ailment is extending into this next week of practice. The Chargers will likely remain cautious with the tight end, especially since he is coming off an Achilles tear. Cumberland is expected to enter the season as No. 3 on the depth chart at best behind both Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.
More News
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Misses practice Friday•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Completely healthy entering training camp•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Officially signs with Chargers•
-
Jeff Cumberland: Expected to stay with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Jeff Cumberland: Out for season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...