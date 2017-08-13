Cumberland (leg) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Cumberland missed Friday's practice due to leg soreness and it appears that ailment is extending into this next week of practice. The Chargers will likely remain cautious with the tight end, especially since he is coming off an Achilles tear. Cumberland is expected to enter the season as No. 3 on the depth chart at best behind both Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.