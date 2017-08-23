Play

Cumberland did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

Coming off an Achilles tear, Cumberland has been slowed down so far during training camp due to leg soreness. It appears he now has a hamstring issue as a result of adjusting for the injury. The veteran tight end is currently slotted fourth on the depth chart, so a return to the practice field will significantly help his chances at making the final roster.

