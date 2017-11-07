The Chargers will sign Cumberland to a contract this week, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The Chargers already have four tight ends on the roster, suggesting that Cumberland's addition may be a byproduct of one of those other options at the position dealing with a yet-to-be-disclosed injury. Whether that's in fact the case or not, Cumberland will still be buried on the depth chart and is unlikely to see an abundance of snaps on offense. Cumberland last appeared in the league with the Jets in 2015, hauling in five of 14 targets for 77 yards and no scores.