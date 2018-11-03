Richards signed a contract with the Chargers on Saturday.

Richards has some familiarity with the Chargers from the 2017 season, mostly as a member of the practice squad. The 27-year-old should be a depth option in the secondary as the Chargers are currently healthy on the back end of their defense.

