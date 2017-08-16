Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Considered week-to-week
Attaochu is week-to-week with a pulled hamstring, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Attaochu suffered his injury during Sunday's preseason game. Given the vague timetable it's unknown if he'll be back in full by the time the regular season rolls around. Expect Chris McCain and Joshua Perry to see some extra reps while Attaochu is sidelined.
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Injures hamstring, ruled out•
Chargers' Jerry Attaochu: Out for season•
Chargers' Jerry Attaochu: Full participant at Wednesday's practice•
Chargers' Jerry Attaochu: Out Sunday•
Chargers' Jerry Attaochu: Misses practice Wednesday•
Chargers' Jerry Attaochu: Remains sidelined•
