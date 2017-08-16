Play

Attaochu is week-to-week with a pulled hamstring, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Attaochu suffered his injury during Sunday's preseason game. Given the vague timetable it's unknown if he'll be back in full by the time the regular season rolls around. Expect Chris McCain and Joshua Perry to see some extra reps while Attaochu is sidelined.

