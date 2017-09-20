Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Free from injury report
Attaochu was a full participant at the Chargers practice Sunday.
Attaochu was questionable for the season opener due to a hamstring injury and ultimately did not play. He appeared recovered from the issue prior to Week 2, as he logged full practices all week. However, he was ruled inactive for the team's loss to the Dolphins. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or just wasn't in the team's game plan. The 24-year-old is on track to make his season debut Sunday against the Chiefs unless he sees another healthy scratch.
More News
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Listed as inactive•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Full practice participant•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Inactive Monday•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Considered week-to-week•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...