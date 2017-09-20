Attaochu was a full participant at the Chargers practice Sunday.

Attaochu was questionable for the season opener due to a hamstring injury and ultimately did not play. He appeared recovered from the issue prior to Week 2, as he logged full practices all week. However, he was ruled inactive for the team's loss to the Dolphins. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or just wasn't in the team's game plan. The 24-year-old is on track to make his season debut Sunday against the Chiefs unless he sees another healthy scratch.