Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Healthy inactive Thursday
Attaochu was a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Attauchu didn't make the cut for the Chargers this week, but even when he is active, he's a deep reserve option for the team's linebacking unit.
