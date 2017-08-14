Play

Attaochu sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's preseason game and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The extent of the injury is still unknown. Attaochu is likely to go through a string of tests to see the root of the injury, but we probably won't know his status until Monday the earliest.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories