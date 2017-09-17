Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Listed as inactive
Attaochu (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Attaochu will miss his second consecutive game even after playing three full practices in the week prior. Regardless, his main contributions are on special teams so the Chargers defense shouldn't suffer much from his absence.
