Chargers' Je'Ron Hamm: Joins Chargers
Hamm was claimed off waivers by the Chargers on Monday.
Hamm was waived by the Seahawks for the second time in the last three weeks Sunday, but didn't take long to latch on with a new team this time around. The 26-year-old will compete for a depth tight end role with the Chargers.
