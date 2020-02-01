Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Flashes first-round talent
Tillery posted 17 tackles (nine solo) and two sacks in his rookie campaign.
Tillery played just 360 defensive snaps due in large part to the Chargers' depth along the defensive line, but the 2019 first-round pick at times exploded off the tape, working in tandem with feared defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa to create havoc in the middle of the pocket. Tillery should continue to see more time at defensive tackle in the coming seasons, particularly with a number of interior defensive line potentially not returning following a disappointing 2019 season.
More News
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Receiving first start•
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Picks up sack in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Won't play Thursday•
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Gains medical clearence•
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Unable to practice•
-
Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Joins Chargers' loaded front•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...