Tillery posted 17 tackles (nine solo) and two sacks in his rookie campaign.

Tillery played just 360 defensive snaps due in large part to the Chargers' depth along the defensive line, but the 2019 first-round pick at times exploded off the tape, working in tandem with feared defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa to create havoc in the middle of the pocket. Tillery should continue to see more time at defensive tackle in the coming seasons, particularly with a number of interior defensive line potentially not returning following a disappointing 2019 season.