General manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday that Tillery (shoulder) has been cleared to practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Tillery had surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, and Telesco continued on to say that the team will "gradually work him in" during training camp. This is still great news for the 28th-overall pick in April's draft, as he'll get to learn along side Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa during his first NFL training camp. Expect Tillery's reps in camp and the preseason to be closely monitored heading into Week 1.